21 Savage breaks the internet as the ultimate Beyoncé fangirl

Atlanta, Georgia - Beyoncé's show in Atlanta proved she had a surprising fan: none other than rap star 21 Savage.

Did you know 21 Savage is a big Beyoncé fan? © Collage: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP & Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE/AFP

Looks like 21 Savage is Team Bey!

As the rapper showed on his Instagram account on Saturday, he was in the audience at Beyoncé's first of three concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday night.

The 30-year-old let the spirit of the Renaissance Tour move him, as he was singing along in videos on his IG story to songs like 1+1 and Dangerously In Love.

It seems that the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a big fan of Queen Bey. He was confident as he sang the lyrics, despite not hitting every note and his shaky video clips.

The internet is loving his ultimate fangirl status.

"When I tell you 21 savage has me CRYING lmaoooooo you know he loves Beyoncé down," one fan tweeted.