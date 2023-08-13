21 Savage breaks the internet as the ultimate Beyoncé fangirl
Atlanta, Georgia - Beyoncé's show in Atlanta proved she had a surprising fan: none other than rap star 21 Savage.
Looks like 21 Savage is Team Bey!
As the rapper showed on his Instagram account on Saturday, he was in the audience at Beyoncé's first of three concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday night.
The 30-year-old let the spirit of the Renaissance Tour move him, as he was singing along in videos on his IG story to songs like 1+1 and Dangerously In Love.
It seems that the Atlanta-based rapper, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a big fan of Queen Bey. He was confident as he sang the lyrics, despite not hitting every note and his shaky video clips.
The internet is loving his ultimate fangirl status.
"When I tell you 21 savage has me CRYING lmaoooooo you know he loves Beyoncé down," one fan tweeted.
21 Savage likely flew to LA afterward, as he has his own tour stops on Saturday and Sunday at the Kia Forum as part of his It’s All a Blur tour with Drake, to promote their album Her Loss. The tour is hitting 56 shows across North American this summer and fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP & Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for REVOLVE/AFP