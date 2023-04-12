Beyoncé faces fan backlash amid accusations of "sabotaging" Chlöe Bailey's new album

Los Angeles, California - Fans are pointing the finger at Beyoncé after her long-time protégé, Chlöe Bailey, suffers disappointing sales numbers for her debut album .

Fans have argued that Beyoncé's (r) lack of support for Chlöe Bailey's debut album led to the LP's disappointing sales. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chloebailey & beyonce

Per Page Six, the 24-year-old's debut LP, In Pieces, which dropped on March 31, only sold about 10,000 copies.



After the disappointing numbers were made public, fans flocked to social media to sound off on Bey's failure to promote Chlöe's album.

One fan wrote, "Beyoncé nasty for not promoting Chloe's album a simple IG repost would've probably gave Chloe a top 50 debut."

Another Twitter user made a similar point, saying, "Nah beyonce could've at least posted Chloe Bailey album on her story I mean ain't that your artist?????"

Still, some fans came to Queen Bey's defense, with one fan noting, "this whole 'beyoncé is sabotaging chloë' discourse would make more sense if beyoncé was promoting her own music, but she's not."

Despite the mixed feelings among fans towards the Renaissance artist, Chlöe and her sister Halle Bailey continue to show nothing but praise towards their mentor.

