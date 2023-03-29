Music release radar: Albums and singles dropping the week of March 27

It's a new week in music with album and single releases from artists like boygenius, Khalid, Tyler, the Creator, Chlöe, and more. Peep release dates at TAG24.

By Taylor Kamnetz

It's a new week in music, which means one thing and one thing only: new album and single releases from the hottest artists in the game like Chlöe, boygenius, Khalid, Tyler, the Creator, and more. Find out more about the release dates on TAG24's radar this week.

boygenius is dropping its first full-length album this week! © Screenshot/Instagram/xboygeniusx There are so many music drops you won't want to miss this week in a slew of genres, and no, that's not a dramatization. With Chlöe Bailey poised to release her debut solo album and the supergroup that is boygenius set to drop their first full-length album this week, there's clearly much to get stoked on. Of course, those aren't the only two artists with releases this week. There's also new albums by Tyler, the Creator, and Melanie Martinez's long-awaited third album. Olivia Dunne LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok leaps to viral heights! In terms of single releases, Jason Mraz dropped a new bop off his forthcoming record on Wednesday. Icons like Khalid, Bebe Rexha, former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Lauren Jauregui, and season 16 winner of American Idol Maddie Poppe also have new songs coming this week! With so much new music on the way, it's hard to keep track of what's dropping and when. Check out the music release dates on TAG24's radar for the week of March 27–April 2.

New album releases by: Chlöe, boygenius, Melanie Martinez, and Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator (l) and Chlöe will respectively release new albums on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/feliciathegoat & chloebailey Chlöe - In Pieces On Friday, the incomparable Chlöe is set to release her debut solo album, In Pieces. The half of sister R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Chlöe recently took SXSW by storm with a dance-heavy set at Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase, where she debuted a track off the forthcoming record. Trust that you'll want to check this album out!



boygenius - the record Celebrities Olivia Wilde gets friendly with ex Jason Sudeikis amid messy custody battle The indie rock supergroup boygenius, comprised of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, is expected to release its first full-length album, titled the record, on Friday. The album will be released via Interscope Records, and includes previously released songs $20, Emily I'm Sorry, True Blue, and Not Strong Enough.



Melanie Martinez - PORTALS After a four-year absence from music, Melanie Martinez is back with her third studio album, PORTALS, on Friday. In a press release, Martinez spoke about the album: "Portals screams death is life is death is life is death is life. A continuous loop. A circle." The album will include its lead single, Death, which was released on March 17.



Tyler, The Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale Tyler, the Creator's upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, is due on Friday. Rather than being a typical follow-up to the rapper's 2021 album, Call Me If You Get Lost, the forthcoming release actually includes a plethora of tracks he made and recorded for that album that didn't make the final cut. Speaking of the album on Twitter, Tyler, the Creator said: "SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT."

New song releases by: Jason Mraz, Khalid, Lauren Jauregui, Bebe Rexha, and Maddie Pope

Khalid is dropping his new song Softest Touch on Friday. © Screenshot/Instagram/thegr8khalid In addition to full-fledge albums, there are five songs worth checking out this week - one of which is out now! On Wednesday, Jason Mraz officially released his new single, You Might Like It, though he previously posted a live version of the song that's off his upcoming album. Flash forward to Friday, and we've got four songs that will be competing for your undivided attention. First up is Khalid who is back with his new track Softest Touch. Also, former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui will drop her latest single Trust Issues on Friday, as will Bebe Rexha with her new song Call On Me, and American Idol winner Maddie Poppe with her latest track, Screw You A Little Bit.