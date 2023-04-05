Beyoncé shares her wisdom with Halle Bailey ahead of The Little Mermaid

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé is undoubtedly a role model for an entire generation of up-and-coming stars , and The Little Mermaid's leading lady Halle Bailey is no exception!

Beyoncé (l) has shared some important advice with The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey ahead of the film's release. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old has been a major influence on Bailey throughout her career, and her mentorship has become more valuable than ever as the 23-year-old takes on the biggest role of her career.

After securing the role as Ariel in the live-action adaptation of the classic Disney movie, Beyoncé reached out to Bailey with some "beautiful advice."

"She's always been very, very complimentary and proud of me, and that means the world coming from her, somebody that's been one of my biggest inspirations since I was 3," Bailey said of Beyoncé, per Entertainment Weekly.

Though Bailey's casting as Ariel was an emotional moment for young Black girls, the actor also faced a cruel wave of racist backlash against the casting.

Thankfully, the Singles Ladies singer - who also starred in a recent live-action Disney flick with 2019's The Lion King - was there to give Bailey the extra support she needed.

"She just told me to stand in my power and to not give up and to know that I can do this and believe in myself," Bailey said.

Queen Bey's latest advice is just one of the many way she's supported Bailey's career so far.