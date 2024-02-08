Beyoncé fulfills a lifelong dream: "Hair is sacred"
New York, New York - Superstar Beyoncé has launched a new product line, that at the same time continues her mother's legacy.
The 42-year-old announced her new beauty brand Cécred with a short video on her Instagram channel on Wednesday.
As the Single Ladies singer clearly has some of the most stylish tresses around, it comes as no surprise that she is now trying her hand at a haircare line.
In the promo clip, several women can be seen getting their hair done in a salon, in a video projected against a white draped curtain.
"Hair is sacred," the announcement was captioned. "The journey begins Feb 20."
Although it directed viewers to the company's website, the site simply collected users' information and did not give further details about the products.
"Science. Cécred. Ritual," a graphic read alongside a photo of the singer when she was young.
Beyoncé carries on her mother's legacy
The wife of rapper Jay- Z, with whom she was seen at the Grammy Awards this past weekend as he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, published an Instagram post last year about how the history of haircare is a part of her childhood.
She shared that her first real job was sweeping hair up in her mother Tina Knowles' salon.
"Destiny's Child got our start performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," Queen Bey revealed.
The time was clearly a great source of inspiration for her latest project: "I saw firsthand how the way we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls," she wrote.
Since then, she said has "always dreamed" of continuing her mother's "legacy."
"I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating," she added at the time.
"The rumors are true. Cécred is coming," the new "Haircare by Beyoncé" company boasted.
It looks like the wait will be over soon.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & ROBYN BECK / AFP