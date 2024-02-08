Beyoncé fulfills a lifelong dream: "Hair is sacred"

New York, New York - Superstar Beyoncé has launched a new product line, that at the same time continues her mother's legacy .

Pop star Beyoncé is launching a new haircare line called Cécred, and included a photo of herself at her mother's hair salon when she was young (r.) in its promo. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/beyonce & ROBYN BECK / AFP

The 42-year-old announced her new beauty brand Cécred with a short video on her Instagram channel on Wednesday.

As the Single Ladies singer clearly has some of the most stylish tresses around, it comes as no surprise that she is now trying her hand at a haircare line.

In the promo clip, several women can be seen getting their hair done in a salon, in a video projected against a white draped curtain.

"Hair is sacred," the announcement was captioned. "The journey begins Feb 20."

Although it directed viewers to the company's website, the site simply collected users' information and did not give further details about the products.

"Science. Cécred. Ritual," a graphic read alongside a photo of the singer when she was young.