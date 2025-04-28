Beyoncé gets BeyHive buzzing with tease of Cowboy Carter tour stage!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has teased her massive Cowboy Carter tour stage ahead of opening night in Los Angeles!

Beyoncé teased the opening night of her Cowboy Carter tour with a look at the massive stage for her Los Angele set. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

The Grammy-nominated singer's long-awaited Cowboy Carter run has finally arrived, and Bey kicked things off with a look at her illustrious set.

On Sunday, the Texas Hold 'Em artist dropped a black-and-white clip of the massive stadium captioned "SHE COMING" that slowly pans from the darkness inside the concourse of SoFi Stadium into the light of the empty arena.

The 16-second video also gave viewers a brief glimpse of the elaborate stage set-up, which features an enormous star-shaped stage that's split by a long runway in the middle with a big screen across the back.

The first five dates for Bey's latest musical run begin on Monday at SoFi Stadium before the Jolene singer heads to Chicago and New Jersey.

Bey will also be performing Atlanta and Houston, plus at a few international stops, including London and Paris.