Which songs made the setlist of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour?

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has brought her Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album to life on its accompanying tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles on Monday night with a setlist of more than 40 songs !

© ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 43-year-old is celebrating her latest record on the road with her tenth world tour that is currently set to conclude in July.

Monday's opening show at SoFi Stadium welcomed a packed crowd to experience an eight-act show that featured hits from across her discography, many of which were blended or remixed for a fresh and unforgettable spin.

The performance featured Cowboy Carter's Ameriican Requiem as its opening number and concluded with the album's closing track, Amen.

Other hits from the album on the setlist include Texas Hold 'Em, Ya Ya, Blackbiird, and 16 Carriages. Bey also featured several tracks from her Act I album Renaissance, including America Has a Problem, Cuff It, and Alien Superstar.

But the singer also threw it back with songs like Diva, Formation, and Crazy in Love, along with some snippets of the Destiny's Child hits Say My Name and Bills, Bills, Bills in her performance of Thique.