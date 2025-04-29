A family affair! Beyoncé launches Cowboy Carter tour flanked by daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter

Los Angeles, California - What could be sweeter than Beyoncé performing onstage with her daughter Blue Ivy? Well, Bey onstage with both of her daughters, of course!

The Grammy-winner launched her Cowboy Carter tour on Monday in Los Angeles, and she brought along daughters Blue Ivy (13) and Rumi (7) for the special night.

While Blue Ivy had already danced in some of her mom's shows before, this stage appearance was a first for little Rumi – and the kiddo couldn't hide her excitement!

Bey's youngest could be seen smiling, hugging her mom, jumping up and down, and waving wildly to the crowd.

The 43-year-old couldn't help but laugh at the adorable sight.

Meanwhile, big sister Blue Ivy – who is just about as tall as her mom at the young age of 13! – looked lovingly at her little sister's joy. The talented dancer stayed nearby in a sparkly army green getup that matched her lookalike mama.

Rumi, however, rocked a blinding gold feather dress and matching cowgirl boots!