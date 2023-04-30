Beyoncé is taking on the IRS in a multi-million dollar tax case!

Los Angeles, California - After the IRS claimed Beyoncé owed nearly $2.7 million in back taxes from 2018 and 2019, she has now decided to file a petition disputing the claim.

The 41-year-old music and fashion icon filed the petition earlier this month, and has also requested a trial over the matter in Los Angeles, reports People. A potential date for the trial is unknown.



The IRS originally dealt Beyoncé a Notice of Deficiency, which claimed she owed a total of $805,850 from 2018 and $1,442,747 from 2019, in addition to $449,719.40 in combined penalties from the two-year period.

Beyoncé's legal team is disputing at least $868,766 of that total, arguing that Bey had donated that amount to charity in 2018, and therefore it should have been counted as a deduction. T

he petition also argues that if there's a deficiency in her payments, she "has acted reasonably and in good faith," and should not be required to pay it.