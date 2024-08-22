Beyoncé's latest project has nothing to do with music!
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Beyoncé has unveiled her newest business venture outside the music industry. Like Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, and more, Bey is serving up an alcoholic drink brand.
From now on, the singer will not only be putting music in your ears but also alcohol on your tongue.
On Tuesday, the 42-year-old presented her own whisky brand called SirDavis.
In a recent post on Instagram, which is only recognizable as a boozy advertisement on closer inspection, she holds a glass of whiskey in her hand, writing, "DAVIS IN MY BONES."
But the Single Ladies singer wasn't just referring to the fact that she had already drank down the high-proof spirit – as reported by Variety, the drink was named after her grandfather, Davis Hogue.
Beyoncé's whisky can be pre-ordered for 89 dollars via the brand's website, where SirDavis is advertised as "a harmony of spice with sublime hints of fruit."
Beyoncé has collaborated with the luxury company LVMH – owner of brands Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy, Dior, Givenchy, and more – in order to build up another mainstay alongside the sale of her albums.
