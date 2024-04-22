Beyoncé shuts down haters with a natural hair reveal!

Los Angeles, California - Say her name, say her name! Beyoncé has debunked the myth that her natural hair is anything but flawless.

Beyoncé flaunted her natural locks with a wash day video using her new Cécred products. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce

On Sunday, the Cowboy Carter crooner gave fans a look at her wash day routine while slamming rumors that she always wears wigs via Instagram.

Bey's clip featured the Grammy-winner using her recently released hair care brand Cécred, explaining in the caption that she wanted to join in on the trend her fans have created.

"Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me," she said.

"My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years."



The Renaissance star is then filmed getting her natural, curly hair washed, blow-dried, and straightened.

She then gets her eyebrows colored before her hair is put in curlers.

Bey explained that she prefers to use low heat on her hair, which has helped her maintain her curl pattern and length.

The Texas Hold' Em artist addressed the "stigma and misconception" that people who wear wigs "don't have long and healthy hair."