Beyoncé makes history on country music charts with Texas Hold 'Em

New York, New York - Ahead of the release of her album that's set to take the country music scene by storm, Beyoncé this week became the first Black woman to top the US charts in that genre.

Her song Texas Hold 'Em dropped smack in the middle of the Super Bowl earlier this month, and has debuted on the Billboard charts on the number one slot of Hot Country Songs.

A second single, 16 Carriages, is also on that chart, clocking in at number nine.

"Prior to the triumph for Texas Hold 'Em, no Black woman, or female known to be biracial, had previously topped" that chart, said industry tracker Billboard.

Country is a quintessentially American style of music with influences from Africa: the banjo notably grew out of instruments brought to the United States by enslaved people in the 1600s and 1700s.

And yet, on the surface, contemporary country has developed an overwhelmingly white image.