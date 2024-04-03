Beyoncé's Act III: What genre will the singer conquer next?
Beyoncé's critically acclaimed album, Cowboy Carter, continues to dominate the charts, and fans can't help but anticipate what Act III will entail!
From "cowboycore" conquering the fashion world to creative line dances, the 42-year-old entertainer's Act II has not only broken records, it's changed the country genre forever.
Since Cowboy Carter's release, listeners have dusted off those cowboy hats and gitty-upped all across the globe to Bey's western-themed album.
The Texas Hold 'Em artist has certainly upped the ante with the second act of her three-part Renaissance takeover, proving all the haters and naysayers wrong!
That being said, the BeyHive is already wondering what lays ahead in Act III!
What genre will Beyoncé's Act III be?
Bey's 2022 masterpiece Renaissance was an homage to the house and disco era, while Cowboy Carter is clearly tied to her Texas roots.
Both genres are out of the Break My Soul artist's norm, but she managed to prove that there isn't a mountain she can't climb!
That being said, social media users have been busy guessing which genre Bey will tackle next.
Some fans are convinced that the Alien Superstar crooner will drop her first rock album, while others believe she'll go back to her R&B origins.
There's also talk that Bey could pull a fast one and drop a classical music project or even a Broadway-themed album.
Check out more fan theories below!
As country legend Linda Martell teased on the track Spaghetti, "Genres are a funny little concept, aren't they?" Cowboy Carter is now available on all streaming platforms!
