Beyoncé's Act III: What genre will the singer conquer next?

Beyoncé 's critically acclaimed album , Cowboy Carter, continues to dominate the charts, and fans can't help but anticipate what Act III will entail!

After her epic takeover of country music, Beyoncé has fans busy speculating about what genre her Act III album will be. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

From "cowboycore" conquering the fashion world to creative line dances, the 42-year-old entertainer's Act II has not only broken records, it's changed the country genre forever.



Since Cowboy Carter's release, listeners have dusted off those cowboy hats and gitty-upped all across the globe to Bey's western-themed album.

The Texas Hold 'Em artist has certainly upped the ante with the second act of her three-part Renaissance takeover, proving all the haters and naysayers wrong!

That being said, the BeyHive is already wondering what lays ahead in Act III!