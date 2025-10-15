Beyoncé mourns D'Angelo after unexpected passing: "We will never forget you"

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé called D'Angelo the "pioneer of neo-soul" after his shocking death from pancreatic cancer.

Beyoncé (r.) honored the neo-soul singer D'Angelo hours after his death was confirmed by his family. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & Screenshot/Instagram/beyoncé

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old Grammy-winner mourned the late Lady singer's tragic passing on her website.

"Rest in peace, Michael Eugene Archer, known to the world of music as the inimitable D'Angelo," she began, while sharing a black-and-white photo of the artist.

"We thank you for your beautiful music, your voice, your proficiency on the piano, your artistry. You were the pioneer of neo-soul and that changed and transformed rhythm & blues forever. We will never forget you."

Beyoncé's tribute came hours after it was announced that D'Angelo passed away at the age of 51 amid a private health battle.

The Nothing Even Matters hitmaker's family shared in statement to Billboard, "The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life. After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer."