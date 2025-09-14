Beyoncé shows off bootylicious birthday dress ahead of 2025 Emmy Awards
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé flaunted her A-list bottom in cheeky images from her birthday! Could it be a hint that she plans to rock a similar look very soon for the Emmys red carpet on Sunday night?
The Virgo's Groove hitmaker turned 44 on September 4, and graciously shared a look at her cheeky b-day ensemble on Instagram.
Bey's carousel of snaps featured her dressed in a sheer, burgundy gown that accentuated her hourglass figure and contained lace detailing that pooled around her.
The Texas Hold'em singer flashed her cheeks in a black thong and added a matching bralette underneath while she also wore a pair of dark red gloves, open-toed pumps, and a furry, dark jacket.
She gushed in the caption, "Thank you so much for my birthday love. I'm thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love."
Bey received an early birthday gift when she won her very first Emmy in August for the "Beyoncé Bowl," aka the Grammy-winner's Cowboy Carter-themed NFL halftime performance.
With the 2025 Emmy Awards only hours away, Bey could take home another win for the Christmas special – plus there's talk that she may make an appearance at this year's show!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce