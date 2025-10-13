Did Billie Eilish just reveal the tattoo she said fans would never see?

Los Angeles, California - Some are saying that a recent picture of Billie Eilish has finally revealed a tattoo that she'd previously sworn to never show publicly – but is it actually true?

Billie Eilish reportedly revealed a tattoo that she'd never previously shown to the public. © AFP/Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eilish has reportedly revealed a chest tattoo featuring her last name that she'd sworn to keep secret from the public, as LAD Bible reports.

A few years ago, Eilish opened up about her set of tattoos, revealing that, at the time, she had three dotted on her body.

"I have one here that says Eilish," she said, pointing at her chest. "Yes, I love myself."

"I have one here, big boy here, which is a dragon," she said, pointing to her side. "Then I got this just a few weeks ago – which is some fairies that are from a book I had growing up."

Eilish vowed at the time never to reveal her chest tattoo, likely due to the sexualization she suffered as a young female singer at the hands of the press and on social media.

In 2023, however, a friend of Eilish's posted a series of snaps on her social media, including pictures of them driving with a number of dogs, taking photos, and hanging out.

Most notable was a photograph of Eilish by the pool in which her "Eilish" tattoo could be partially seen.