Did Kanye West skip his son's 10th birthday for Bianca Censori's new performance art piece?

Seoul, South Korea - Kanye West supported his wifey Bianca Censori overseas amid reports that they skipped out on his son Saint 's birthday!

Kanye West (second from r) supported Bianca Censori's (far r.) new exhibition in South Korea while Kim Kardashian (far l.) celebrated their son Saint's (second from l.) birthday in NYC. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bianca and Ye were seen in Seoul while his 10-year-old son celebrated his birthday in NYC with his mom, Kim Kardashian.

Viral images showed the controversial rapper and his wife decked out in fashionable outfits, with Kanye rocking an all-black suit and boots while Bianca sported a skintight latex burgundy bodysuit.

The 30-year-old model launched a seven-part performative art project, BIO POP (THE ORIGIN), which blends fashion, jewelry, and furniture with uncanny doubles of herself as living sculptures.

Back in the states, the Kardashians star was captured with the pre-teen at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

Kim honored her son's big milestone with a touching Instagram tribute where she praised his "kindness," adding, "I can’t wait to look back in another 10 years. I love you beyond."