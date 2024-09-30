Billie Eilish slays with HIT ME HARD AND SOFT Tour launch, setlist reveal, and new dates!

Quebec City, Canada - Billie Eilish launched her massive HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR for a sold-out crowd in Québec City, performing all ten tracks from the esteemed album. Plus, she added some more dates as a bonus!

On Sunday night, the 22-year-old artist took the stage in the round at Le Centre Vidéotron.

Fans belted out every word to hits like LUNCH, BIRDS OF A FEATHER, and THE GREATEST, making it a night no one could forget.

In addition to all the tracks from the new album, the official setlist for Billie's new tour also includes past hits like When The Party's Over, Bad Guy, TV, You Should See Me In A Crown, and What Was I Made For? from the Barbie movie.

Due to high demand, Billie has now added two more shows in Los Angeles to wrap up the North American leg of the tour, joined by special guest Ashnikko on December 20 and her brother FINNEAS on December 21.

The Ocean Eyes singer will continue the tour with two back-to-back shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena this week, starting on October 1. She will also be returning to NBC's Saturday Night Live for an epic night on October 19.