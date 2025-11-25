Billie Eilish teams up with James Cameron for special movie project

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has teamed up with Oscar-winning director James Cameron for a 3D film featuring her recently wrapped Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

Billie Eilish (r.) has co-directed a concert movie of her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour with Titanic filmmaker James Cameron. © Collage: ISABEL INFANTES / AFP & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 23-year-old shared the news on Sunday as she wrapped up the concert series in Francisco, California.

In an Instagram post, Eilish confirmed that Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) would be hitting movie theaters on March 20, 2026.



"this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true," she gushed.

Per Variety, the singer first teased the project during her tour dates in Manchester back in July.

"Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D," Eilish spilled.

As filming took place over four nights, the pop star wore the same outfit at each show to keep things consistent for editing purposes.

Cameron is one of the highest-grossing filmmakers of all time and is best known for his Avatar franchise and Titanic, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Director.