Billie Eilish celebrates Easter with Jesse Rutherford in subtle PDA snaps!
Los Angeles, California - It's a family affair! Billie Eilish gave fans an inside look at her intimate Easter celebrations with her family and boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.
On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared a series of snaps on Instagram from her family's Easter celebrations.
Eilish effortlessly channeled spring style with a long, off-the-shoulder floral dress.
She paired the frock with white lace tights adorned with a pearl heart outline.
The Ocean Eyes singer showed off the tights in a close-up snap that included a sneaky PDA moment with Rutherford as his distinctly tattooed hand held her leg in the snap.
Along with her 31-year-old beau, Eilish featured a photo of her mom, Maggie, as well as a sweet look at her Easter basket and her dog.
Though Eilish has faced some criticism for her relationship with Rutherford, it certainly looks like he's got her family's stamp of approval!
Billie Eilish's romance with Jesse Rutherford has her family's approval
Rutherford's attendance at Eilish's family festivities is only the most recent evidence that The Neighborhood frontman has become quite close with her family.
Last December, Eilish's brother, Finneas, clapped back at the critics of the pair's romance, telling fans, "As long as she's happy, I'm happy."
Rutherford and Eilish first sparked dating rumors last October before making their red carpet debut in November.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish