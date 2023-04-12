Billie Eilish celebrates Easter with Jesse Rutherford in subtle PDA snaps!

Los Angeles, California - It's a family affair! Billie Eilish gave fans an inside look at her intimate Easter celebrations with her family and boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford .

Billie Eilish showed off some springtime fashion in her Instagram photo dump from Easter. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old shared a series of snaps on Instagram from her family's Easter celebrations.

Eilish effortlessly channeled spring style with a long, off-the-shoulder floral dress.

She paired the frock with white lace tights adorned with a pearl heart outline.

The Ocean Eyes singer showed off the tights in a close-up snap that included a sneaky PDA moment with Rutherford as his distinctly tattooed hand held her leg in the snap.

Along with her 31-year-old beau, Eilish featured a photo of her mom, Maggie, as well as a sweet look at her Easter basket and her dog.

Though Eilish has faced some criticism for her relationship with Rutherford, it certainly looks like he's got her family's stamp of approval!