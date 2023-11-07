Billie Eilish claps back after bizarre hair color photo goes viral

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has shut down the memes surrounding her big hair color change... which just so happened to be fake.

Billie Eilish has hit back after an edited photo of her hair went viral on social media. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish & X/goleilishgirl

The 21-year-old singer has been rocking bright red roots in her black hair for a few months now, and fans went into a frenzy after a photo went viral revealing some new additions to the dye job.

A snap shared by @goleilishgirl via X featured Billie rocking new green and yellow highlights to her red roots, with the post claiming that she posted the new look on her Instagram story.

Despite racking up over 83 million views and getting picked up by multiple news outlets as fact, the "Accuweather" hair is, indeed, fake.

Billie clapped back with an actual post to her Instagram story on Monday, reposting a since-deleted article from VT reporting on the supposed dye job.

"yall just be making s**t up," she wrote.