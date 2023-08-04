Billie Eilish takes to Insta to debut fire new hair: "She slayed!"
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish took to Instagram to debut her new hairdo, and it's a far cry from the demure blonde she rocked in her Barbie music video. This new 'do is bold and a play on her own iconic look.
She's going back to her roots... literally.
Billie Eilish may have sported a more classic look in her latest emotional music video for What Was I Made For, but the singer has now ditched the blonde locks for something with a pop.
She took to Insta on Thursday night to share her new dye job, writing "remember me?" in the post's caption.
The pic shows the celeb in a basketball jersey with a tangle of silver neck chains and black-rimmed sunglasses with red lenses. But the focal point is, of course, her new hairdo – jet black with cherry red roots.
It's similar to her past iconic look of neon green roots with black ends.
The new spin is very hard rock, and very Eilish.
Will Billie Eilish drop a new era of music soon?
The pop stars' fans are all about the look. The post has nearly 5 million likes and counting in its first day online.
Fans in love with her new locks said the new do "slayed" and that it proves Billie is in a "new era." Still, other followers dubbed the look "fire" by leaving flame emojis in the comments.
The cherry red roots has others wondering if a new album is on the way, especially as the star admitted that working on the Barbie tune inspired her to ditch her self-doubt and a music slump.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Billieelish & Michael Tran / AFP