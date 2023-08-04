Billie Eilish takes to Insta to debut fire new hair: "She slayed!"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish took to Instagram to debut her new hairdo, and it's a far cry from the demure blonde she rocked in her Barbie music video. This new 'do is bold and a play on her own iconic look.

Billie Eilish took to Insta to debut her new hairdo. © Screenshot/Instagram/Billieelish

She's going back to her roots... literally.

Billie Eilish may have sported a more classic look in her latest emotional music video for What Was I Made For, but the singer has now ditched the blonde locks for something with a pop.

She took to Insta on Thursday night to share her new dye job, writing "remember me?" in the post's caption.

The pic shows the celeb in a basketball jersey with a tangle of silver neck chains and black-rimmed sunglasses with red lenses. But the focal point is, of course, her new hairdo – jet black with cherry red roots.

It's similar to her past iconic look of neon green roots with black ends.

The new spin is very hard rock, and very Eilish.