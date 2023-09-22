Billie Eilish flashes tattoos and rocks funky fashion in new photo dumps
Los Angeles, California - No one does an Instagram photo dump quite like Billie Eilish, and her latest posts have given fans a look at her recent fashion, new tattoos, and everything in between.
The 21-year-old singer dropped the first photo dump on Wednesday, which kicked off with another teasing peek at her striking new back tattoo.
Elsewhere in the dump, Billie showed off her red-and-black hair, admired some nature, and ended the post on a meme, as every good photo dump should!
In Thursday's carousel post, which was captioned "truly," the Ocean Eyes singer opened the post with a photo of her Gucci promotional campaign plastered on the side of a truck.
The post also featured some snaps with friends, artwork, and animals, followed by a final snap taken during her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.
The never-before-seen photo appears to show Billie in the car while rocking her complete, gothic look worn on the event's red carpet.
The Grammy winner has been quite active on social media in recent days, having also shared a throwback photo dump on Tuesday that included a number of close-up selfies and a bikini shot that gave fans a closer look at her sprawling right hip tattoo.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/billieeilish