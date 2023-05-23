Billie Eilish confirmed among headliners at Global Citizen's Paris concert
Paris, France - Billie Eilish has found her next major gig as she is revealed as one of the headlining performers at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert.
The 21-year-old will serve as a headliner for the charitable event, which will be held on June 22.
Other musicians on the bill include Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R., and Jon Batiste. Eilish's brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, will be a special guest.
The free ticketed event will bring together art and activism as Global Citizen aims at the climate crisis.
The Power Our Planet concert will be held at Champ de Mars, a park near the base of the Eiffel Tower.
According to Global Citizen's website, the campaign behind the music event intends to call out international leaders, private sector leaders, and more to work to defend the planet from the adverse impact of climate change.
"We are calling on these leaders to make ambitious commitments to unlock critical funding, invest in the green transition to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, and increase support for the poorest countries to address health inequity, education, and the fight against poverty," the organization said.
The event is the latest in a number of efforts Eilish has taken to promote environmental activism.
Billie Eilish has been an outspoken environmental activist
The Ocean Eyes singer celebrated Earth Day by closing her online store and redirecting fans to a number of environmentally-focused charity organizations.
She put her support behind her mom's charity, Support + Feed, which fights food insecurity and promotes plant-based options that are environmentally-friendly.
Eilish has also featured "Eco Villages" on her tour stops, which promoted local environmental charities and encouraged attendees to register to vote.
Cover photo: TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP