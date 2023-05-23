Billie Eilish confirmed among headliners at Global Citizen's Paris concert

Paris, France - Billie Eilish has found her next major gig as she is revealed as one of the headlining performers at Global Citizen's Power Our Planet: Live in Paris concert.

Billie Eilish has been announced as a headlining act for Global Citizen's Power Out Planet concert on June 22. © TOMMASO BODDI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 21-year-old will serve as a headliner for the charitable event, which will be held on June 22.

Other musicians on the bill include Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R., and Jon Batiste. Eilish's brother and collaborator, FINNEAS, will be a special guest.

The free ticketed event will bring together art and activism as Global Citizen aims at the climate crisis.

The Power Our Planet concert will be held at Champ de Mars, a park near the base of the Eiffel Tower.

According to Global Citizen's website, the campaign behind the music event intends to call out international leaders, private sector leaders, and more to work to defend the planet from the adverse impact of climate change.

"We are calling on these leaders to make ambitious commitments to unlock critical funding, invest in the green transition to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees, and increase support for the poorest countries to address health inequity, education, and the fight against poverty," the organization said.

The event is the latest in a number of efforts Eilish has taken to promote environmental activism.