Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari disses Kevin Federline over tell-all memoir!
Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Ashgari, had some choice words for Kevin Federline and his upcoming memoir.
The Traitors star has again defended his ex-wife amid K. Fed's explosive tell-all that has been teased to divulge intimate details about his and Britney's marriage.
Sam said to TMZ about the memoir, "He was a professional father, so it would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father."
Ouch!
And Sam – who split from Britney in 2024 – isn't the only one upset about the backup dancer's upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.
Reportedly, the Toxic hitmaker was "blindsided" and "livid" by the news and could even seek legal action against Federline, whom she divorced in 2007.
A Britney insider added that the book isn't about the "truth" but rather a bid for "money and relevance," and the pop star is "ready to go to war" over it!
Kevin, meanwhile, said in a press release, "I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Avalon.red & ABACAPRESS & Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP