Billie Eilish spills the surprising reason she "absolutely hated" her name

In a new interview with British Vogue, the 23-year-old confessed that she "absolutely hated" her first name growing up.

"'I thought Billie was a boy's name.' That's all I ever heard every day of my life," she explained.

The comments led her to wish for a more "girly name," revealing she had thought Violet or Lavender might be a better fit.

But today, Billie couldn't imagine herself as anything else.

"I love my name so so so much," she said. "It really is the only possible choice for who I am."

The moniker holds some special meaning within her family as well, as the Grammy winner was named after her grandfather William – AKA Billy.

While Billie is her real name, she does go by something of a stage name. Eilish is actually the Lunch singer's middle name – one of several!