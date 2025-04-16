Billie Eilish spills the surprising reason she "absolutely hated" her name
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish wasn't always a fan of her now-iconic name.
In a new interview with British Vogue, the 23-year-old confessed that she "absolutely hated" her first name growing up.
"'I thought Billie was a boy's name.' That's all I ever heard every day of my life," she explained.
The comments led her to wish for a more "girly name," revealing she had thought Violet or Lavender might be a better fit.
But today, Billie couldn't imagine herself as anything else.
"I love my name so so so much," she said. "It really is the only possible choice for who I am."
The moniker holds some special meaning within her family as well, as the Grammy winner was named after her grandfather William – AKA Billy.
While Billie is her real name, she does go by something of a stage name. Eilish is actually the Lunch singer's middle name – one of several!
What is Billie Eilish's real name?
In a Rolling Stone cover story, Billie revealed that her parents had planned to name her Eilish at first, but following the death of her grandfather, they changed it to her middle name.
Her full name, though, is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell. Pirate was a nickname her brother Finneas insisted on calling her as a kid, while Baird is her mother's last name.
Her brother, a musician in his own right who has served as a writer and producer on Billie's albums, has similarly dropped O'Connell for his solo career – though he's typically credited under his full name for other work.
Cover photo: Patrick T. FALLON / AFP