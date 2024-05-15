Billie Eilish thrills with early preview of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT at NYC listening party!

New York, New York - Billie Eilish treated select fans to a free listening party in New York City to preview her anticipated album , HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and TAG24 was live at the scene to catch all the electric action!

TAG24 was live at Billie Eilish's New York City listening party to hear the first full preview of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ

The 22-year-old singer took to Barclays Center on Wednesday evening to lead a front-to-back listen of her third studio album, which officially drops on Friday.

While she opted not to speak much so as not to interrupt the record, Billie remained on stage throughout the show, dancing along as a single cameraman filmed her up close.

Fans went particularly wild for LUNCH, a pulse-pounding track the Grammy winner first teased during a surprise Coachella DJ set last month.

But the real show-stopping moment came from THE GREATEST, a so-far unteased song that heard Billie belt to her fullest strength as the arena flooded with fog, strobe lights, and passionate cheers from the audience.

Though the 10-track record may be shorter than some would have hoped for, Billie's captivating preview dispelled any concern that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT wouldn't meet expectations.