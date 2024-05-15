Billie Eilish thrills with early preview of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT at NYC listening party!
New York, New York - Billie Eilish treated select fans to a free listening party in New York City to preview her anticipated album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, and TAG24 was live at the scene to catch all the electric action!
The 22-year-old singer took to Barclays Center on Wednesday evening to lead a front-to-back listen of her third studio album, which officially drops on Friday.
While she opted not to speak much so as not to interrupt the record, Billie remained on stage throughout the show, dancing along as a single cameraman filmed her up close.
Fans went particularly wild for LUNCH, a pulse-pounding track the Grammy winner first teased during a surprise Coachella DJ set last month.
But the real show-stopping moment came from THE GREATEST, a so-far unteased song that heard Billie belt to her fullest strength as the arena flooded with fog, strobe lights, and passionate cheers from the audience.
Though the 10-track record may be shorter than some would have hoped for, Billie's captivating preview dispelled any concern that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT wouldn't meet expectations.
How to watch Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT listening party
Billie will jet to Los Angeles for another listening party on Thursday night at the Kia Forum.
Fans in the US who were not lucky enough to attend either party can check out the movie version hitting AMC Theaters on Thursday and Friday. Tickets cost $5, with proceeds going to AMC Cares Charitable Fund.
The What Was I Made For? artist will bring her latest album on the road for an accompanying world tour kicking off this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ