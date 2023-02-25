Billie Eilish granted restraining order against another scary stalker

Glendale, California - Billie Eilish has had yet another frightening encounter with a stalker just two weeks after she was granted a restraining order against an invader of her childhood home.

Billie Eilish has been granted legal protection from a man who invaded her Glendale home. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 21-year-old has been granted protection from a 23-year-old man named Raymond Black, who used the outdoor shower at her ranch in Glendale.

Per TMZ, the incident occurred on February 20, with Eilish spotting Black standing shirtless in the yard around 7:30 PM.

The Bad Guy singer immediately called 911, and Black was later arrested on a nearby street.

On Saturday, Eilish was awarded a temporary restraining order against Black, which ordered him to stay at least 100 yards from her and her home as well as her parents' house.

The latest intrusion wasn't Black's first visit to her property, as Eilish says that he was spotted there while it was under construction last year.

The Happier Than Ever artist was granted a five-year restraining order against Christopher A. Anderson earlier this month. The 39-year-old man repeatedly invaded Eilish's childhood home, where her parents are currently living.

During one of the disturbing invasions, Anderson "professed his love" for the singer.