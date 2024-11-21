Billie Eilish makes history as she's crowned Apple Music's 2024 Artist of the Year!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has been crowned Apple Music 's 2024 Artist of the Year, becoming the first musician to win the honor twice!

Billie Eilish has been crowned Apple Music's 2024 Artist of the Year, becoming the first musician to win the honor twice! © Robyn Beck / AFP

Apple revealed her win on Thursday in recognition of her "extraordinary impact throughout 2024."



This year saw the 22-year-old debut her third album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT, which has earned seven nominations at the 2025 Grammy Awards and features hits like BIRDS OF A FEATHER.

In March, she earned a historic second Academy Award for Best Original Song with What Was I Made For? from Barbie.

"From the moment we first heard Ocean Eyes nearly a decade ago, we've been fans and champions of Billie's work," Rachel Newman, Apple Music's senior director of Content and Editorial, said.

"It's always special when a young artist can connect with so many people so quickly. But what's been truly remarkable about watching her evolve over the course of this last year isn't just that her voice and artistry have continued to resonate so widely. It's that she's blossomed as bravely and honestly as she has – on her own terms, in her own way."

Billie previously won the honor in 2019 on the heels of her acclaimed debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.