Billie Eilish etches her name into the history books with second Oscars win!
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish made history at the 2024 Academy Awards as she took home her second Oscar for Best Original Song.
At just 22 years old, the singer has become the youngest two-time Oscar winner in the ceremony's history with her victory at Sunday's show.
Billie and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, picked up another win as their Barbie ballad What Was I Made For? was named Best Original Song.
The pair won the same award in 2022 for their song No Time To Die from the James Bond flick.
Finneas, who is 26 years old, is now the second-youngest dual winner behind his sister. The record was previously held by actor Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar at 28, as reported by the Associated Press.
The Happier Than Ever artist was quite emotional after the win, admitting that she wasn't expecting to take home the prize.
"I'm so grateful for this song and this movie and the way that it made me feel, and this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is," she said.
Finneas added a big shoutout to their mom and dad, saying, "Thank you to our parents forever and ever and ever."
Despite Billie's emotional reaction, the win should come as no surprise, considering the song's impressive victory run this awards season.
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell become youngest two-time Oscar winners
What Was I Made For? dominated nearly every soundtrack award this season, reigning supreme at the Golden Globes and winning Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2024 Grammy Awards.
But the song proved to have legs far beyond the soundtrack realm, also winning Song of the Year on music's biggest night over the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and more.
With their Oscars win, Billie and Finneas became the first simultaneous winners of Grammy's Song of the Year and the Oscars' Best Original Song for the same tune since Celine Dion in 1998 for My Heart Will Go On.
The sibling duo also performed What Was I Made For? during Sunday's broadcast, joining an impressive slate of live renditions that included Ryan Gosling's I'm Just Ken, also from the Barbie movie.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP