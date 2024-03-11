Billie Eilish etches her name into the history books with second Oscars win!

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish made history at the 2024 Academy Awards as she took home her second Oscar for Best Original Song .

Billie Eilish (l.) became the youngest two-time Oscar winner after her win at Sunday's ceremony. © Collage: Michael TRAN / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At just 22 years old, the singer has become the youngest two-time Oscar winner in the ceremony's history with her victory at Sunday's show.

Billie and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, picked up another win as their Barbie ballad What Was I Made For? was named Best Original Song.

The pair won the same award in 2022 for their song No Time To Die from the James Bond flick.



Finneas, who is 26 years old, is now the second-youngest dual winner behind his sister. The record was previously held by actor Luise Rainer, who won her second Oscar at 28, as reported by the Associated Press.

The Happier Than Ever artist was quite emotional after the win, admitting that she wasn't expecting to take home the prize.

"I'm so grateful for this song and this movie and the way that it made me feel, and this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is," she said.

Finneas added a big shoutout to their mom and dad, saying, "Thank you to our parents forever and ever and ever."

Despite Billie's emotional reaction, the win should come as no surprise, considering the song's impressive victory run this awards season.