Will Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT be a secret double album?
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has sparked new theories about a potential double album release with her latest comments on her recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.
In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe published Tuesday, the 22-year-old singer was asked about what appeared to be a hint at new music attached to the end of the album.
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT's final track, BLUE, ends with Billie asking, "But when can I hear the next one?"
The Grammy winner played coy when asked to explain the line, saying, "Umm..." before raising her eyebrows in a knowing look.
Billie and Finneas made it clear that they wanted to make a proper album in the sense that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is a cohesive and collective work, which is part of why BLUE references the other nine tracks on the record.
With this, the tracklist is quite concise, which could hint at scrapped songs that didn't fit the overall body of work that could be collected onto another side of the album.
While double albums and B-sides are nothing new, the concept has been on music fans' minds recently thanks to Taylor Swift surprising the world with a second side to The Tortured Poets Department.
Billie Eilish hints at possible double album
After originally announcing her 11th studio album as a 16-track record, the 34-year-old pop star ultimately surprised fans with an "Anthology" edition of the album – bringing the total up to 31 songs.
Billie Eilish fans have speculated that she may be planning a similar move, though she would be giving listeners much more time to appreciate the original cut than Taylor did.
Many also opoint to Billie's use of both blue and red in her recent promotion, suggesting that the second extended version will feature red-hued artwork.
The release, should the theories be correct, is likely to come before her HIT ME HARD AND SOFT world tour kicks off this September.
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP