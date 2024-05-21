Will Billie Eilish's HIT ME HARD AND SOFT be a secret double album?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has sparked new theories about a potential double album release with her latest comments on her recent album, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe published Tuesday, the 22-year-old singer was asked about what appeared to be a hint at new music attached to the end of the album.

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT's final track, BLUE, ends with Billie asking, "But when can I hear the next one?"

The Grammy winner played coy when asked to explain the line, saying, "Umm..." before raising her eyebrows in a knowing look.

Billie and Finneas made it clear that they wanted to make a proper album in the sense that HIT ME HARD AND SOFT is a cohesive and collective work, which is part of why BLUE references the other nine tracks on the record.

With this, the tracklist is quite concise, which could hint at scrapped songs that didn't fit the overall body of work that could be collected onto another side of the album.

While double albums and B-sides are nothing new, the concept has been on music fans' minds recently thanks to Taylor Swift surprising the world with a second side to The Tortured Poets Department.