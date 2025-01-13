Billie Eilish reacts to Los Angeles wildfires: "So devastating and scary"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish shared her sorrow about the wildfires currently ravaging the city of Los Angeles.

Singer Billie Eilish, a native of Los Angeles, shared her sorrow about the wildfires that are continuing to ravage the California city. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@billieeilish & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The 23-year-old singer took to her Instagram story on Thursday to react to the ongoing blazes that have killed at least five and leveled over 1,000 buildings.

"this is so so devastating and scary," Billie wrote over a photo of the smoke-filled sky. "so many people are experiencing so much loss right now. sending all my love to everyone affected by this tragedy."

In another post, the Grammy winner shared resources from Mutual Aid LA offering information on shelters, food access, protection for animals, and more.

The fast-moving blazes began on Tuesday in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, with multiple additional fires erupting since then.

As firefighters battle to contain the flames, several celebrities have fled the city, with many losing their homes amid the fires.

The Los Angeles residences of Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Adam Brody, Billy Crystal, and more were burned to the ground, while stars like Chrissy Teign and John Legend have evacuated as they await updates on their homes.