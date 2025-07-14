Britney Spears says she adopted a baby girl – but is it true?

Britney Spears dropped a huge bombshell when she announced that she adopted a baby girl – but is her latest news true or is she just messing with her fans?

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on fans, saying that she just adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. Huge, if true – but is she just trolling?

Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on fans when she revealed that she allegedly adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears.
Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on fans when she revealed that she allegedly adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears.  © IMAGO / Future Image

On Sunday, the Toxic hitmaker shared via Instagram that she has supposedly added a new addition to her family.

Britney wrote under the post, "I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears !!!"

She added, "Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I'm NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I've decided to move to Italy !!!"

Bad Bunny kicks off historic Puerto Rico residency with locals-only show
Celebrities Bad Bunny kicks off historic Puerto Rico residency with locals-only show
Britney Spears caught on body cam after mid-flight cigarette drama
Britney Spears Britney Spears caught on body cam after mid-flight cigarette drama

Though the Womanizer singer didn't drop any footage of her alleged new bundle of joy, fans have been theorizing whether the news was true on social media.

According to TMZ, Britney was just "trolling" everyone, as direct sources claim that the adoption news isn't true.

As for if whether or not Brit is moving to Italy, that was also apparently just a ruse!

Back in 2022, Britney was close to welcoming a "miracle baby" with her then-husband Sam Asghari before she tragically miscarried.

Since then, she has mentioned her desire to adopt a baby and has been seen toting around "reborn baby dolls" as if they were real kiddos.

Cover photo: IMAGO / Avalon.red

More on Britney Spears: