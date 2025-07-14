Britney Spears says she adopted a baby girl – but is it true?

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on fans, saying that she just adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. Huge, if true – but is she just trolling?

Britney Spears dropped a bombshell on fans when she revealed that she allegedly adopted a baby girl named Lennon London Spears. © IMAGO / Future Image

On Sunday, the Toxic hitmaker shared via Instagram that she has supposedly added a new addition to her family.

Britney wrote under the post, "I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears !!!"

She added, "Lennon today has on adorable dress !!! It says I'm NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I've decided to move to Italy !!!"

Though the Womanizer singer didn't drop any footage of her alleged new bundle of joy, fans have been theorizing whether the news was true on social media.

According to TMZ, Britney was just "trolling" everyone, as direct sources claim that the adoption news isn't true.

As for if whether or not Brit is moving to Italy, that was also apparently just a ruse!