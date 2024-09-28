Is Billie Eilish working on new music without Finneas?

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish is learning the ropes of producing music on her own with the help of her older brother, Finneas.

Billie Eilish (r.) is learning the ropes of producing music on her own with the help of her older brother, Finneas. © IMAGO / Avalon.red

The duo has been working closely together throughout the 22-year-old's music career, with Finneas serving as producer on all three of Billie's albums.

But now, the 27-year-old has revealed that Billie is ready to take things into her own hands.

Speaking with Guitar.com earlier this month, Finneas shared that the What Was I Made For? artist now has a production studio of her own to work from.

"I've been setting up Billie's recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she's very good at it!" he said.

"And it's funny, I've been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all."

Though Finneas didn't make it clear whether this move meant Billie would be flying solo from now on, the pair did hint at some tension as a creative duo in an interview back in July.