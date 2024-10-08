Billie Eilish swears off discussing her sexuality: "I wish no one knew anything"

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish has revealed that she plans to keep her personal life to herself going forward as she reflected on coming out late last year.

The 22-year-old singer graced the cover of Vogue on Tuesday, where she opened up about struggling with the "unnatural" experience of living in the public eye.

Billie confessed that the media avalanche that occurred after revealing she was attracted to both men and women has led her to rethink her approach to discussing her love life.

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever," she told Vogue.

"And I hope that they never will again. And I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I'm never talking about who I'm dating ever again."

The Grammy winner first opened up about her sexuality in an interview with Variety, confirming she was "physically attracted" to women.

But a month later, Billie slammed the outlet for "outing" her after a red carpet journalist asked her about the decision to come out in the interview.