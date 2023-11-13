Billie Eilish reveals she's "physically attracted" to women

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish got candid about her sexuality and gender identity in a revealing new cover story.

Billie Eilish opened up about her sexuality in a new cover story, revealing she's "physically attracted" to women. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 21-year-old singer graced the cover of Variety on Monday, where she shared some surprising revelations about her personal life.

As the girlhood anthem that is What Was I Made For? continues to take over the zeitgeist, Billie admitted that she hasn't always felt comfortable in her femininity, saying, "I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I've never felt desirable. I've never felt feminine."

"I identify as 'she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl," the Grammy winner added.

She noted that a lot of her self-esteem and body image issues stemmed from the body-shaming she received early in her career, which contributed to her decision to wear baggy clothing most of the time.

"I wasn't trying to have people not sexualize me," Billie said of her style choice. "But I didn't want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn't strong enough and secure enough to show it."

The Ocean Eyes singer further dished on her sexuality as she said that she's attracted to women "for real."