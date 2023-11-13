Billie Eilish reveals she's "physically attracted" to women
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish got candid about her sexuality and gender identity in a revealing new cover story.
The 21-year-old singer graced the cover of Variety on Monday, where she shared some surprising revelations about her personal life.
As the girlhood anthem that is What Was I Made For? continues to take over the zeitgeist, Billie admitted that she hasn't always felt comfortable in her femininity, saying, "I've never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I've never felt desirable. I've never felt feminine."
"I identify as 'she/her' and things like that, but I've never really felt like a girl," the Grammy winner added.
She noted that a lot of her self-esteem and body image issues stemmed from the body-shaming she received early in her career, which contributed to her decision to wear baggy clothing most of the time.
"I wasn't trying to have people not sexualize me," Billie said of her style choice. "But I didn't want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn't strong enough and secure enough to show it."
The Ocean Eyes singer further dished on her sexuality as she said that she's attracted to women "for real."
Billie Eilish opens up about her sexuality and femininity
"I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life. I’m physically attracted to them," Billie said. "But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."
Billie was previously under fire from fans for "queerbaiting," a term originally used to describe a marketing ploy in fictional media that teased LGBTQ+ representation without delivering on it but is thrown around all too often at today's real-life stars.
At the time, she hit back at the commentary, telling Elle Magazine that her sexuality simply wasn't anyone's business.
Billie has appeared to hint at her sexuality more publicly recently, dropping a selfie with a filter that scrawled "gay and tired" over her face just last Friday.
Cover photo: PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP