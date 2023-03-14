Billie Eilish turns heads and takes a tiny tumble on Oscar party red carpet
Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish made the 2023 Academy Awards a date night as she hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar Party afterward with her beau Jesse Rutherford.
The 21-year-old channeled Wednesday Addams with a stunning black lace gown designed by Rick Owens.
She paired the gothic look with her matching long, jet-black hair, which she wore down with bangs.
Rutherford, meanwhile, went for a much different aesthetic with his own unique fashion for the evening.
The 31-year-old rocked a clown-inspired look, complete with drawn-on blue tears and a red dot on the tip of his nose. His suit featured a bright red tie and was adorned with a white flower on the lapel.
The circus-themed ensemble just might be a callback to the couple's Halloween celebrations last year, where Eilish made their romance Instagram official with a video of Rutherford dressed as a clown donning a similar make-up look.
The Ocean Eyes singer, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards, skipped this year's awards ceremony before attending the star-studded afterparty.
Billie's large dress this year may not have been the easiest to navigate, as a video circulating on TikTok shows the singer losing her balance and almost taking a tumble on the red carpet as she posed for photos.
Once inside the party, Eilish swapped her tulle look for a long black blazer and matching black corset, which probably made things a bit easier. Rutherford didn't opt for outfit change.
Eilish and Rutherford have been together since October 2022.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP