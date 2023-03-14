Billie Eilish turns heads and takes a tiny tumble on Oscar party red carpet

Los Angeles, California - Billie Eilish made the 2023 Academy Awards a date night as she hit up the Vanity Fair Oscar Party afterward with her beau Jesse Rutherford.

Billie Eilish (l.) rocked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 21-year-old channeled Wednesday Addams with a stunning black lace gown designed by Rick Owens.

She paired the gothic look with her matching long, jet-black hair, which she wore down with bangs.

Rutherford, meanwhile, went for a much different aesthetic with his own unique fashion for the evening.

The 31-year-old rocked a clown-inspired look, complete with drawn-on blue tears and a red dot on the tip of his nose. His suit featured a bright red tie and was adorned with a white flower on the lapel.

The circus-themed ensemble just might be a callback to the couple's Halloween celebrations last year, where Eilish made their romance Instagram official with a video of Rutherford dressed as a clown donning a similar make-up look.

The Ocean Eyes singer, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards, skipped this year's awards ceremony before attending the star-studded afterparty.

Billie's large dress this year may not have been the easiest to navigate, as a video circulating on TikTok shows the singer losing her balance and almost taking a tumble on the red carpet as she posed for photos.

Once inside the party, Eilish swapped her tulle look for a long black blazer and matching black corset, which probably made things a bit easier. Rutherford didn't opt for outfit change.