Billie Eilish violently grabbed by fan in scary concert incident

Miami, Florida - Billie Eilish suffered a scary encounter with a fan as she greeted the crowd during her latest concert in Miami, Florida.

Billie Eilish was aggressively grabbed by a concertgoer as she greeted fans at the barricade of her latest performance in Miami, Florida. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During Thursday's show at the Kaseya Center, the 23-year-old singer took a moment to walk through the crowd and high-five the fans at the barricade, per footage captured by attendees.

At one point, a concertgoer grabbed Billie by the arm and aggressively yanked her backward, leading her security team to intervene.

The Grammy winner was pushed into the barricade, but she was able to break away when guards restrained the fan.

Another concertgoer who caught the moment on video told People, "[Billie] just kept going and acted like it never happened, like a true professional!"

Thursday's performance kicked off the second leg of Billie's world tour in support of her latest record, HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.

She continues her stint in Miami with two more shows on Saturday and Sunday, after which she'll hit a string of US cities including Orlando, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Austin.