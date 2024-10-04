Billie Eilish's mom fires back at "nepo baby" label: "I think it's hilarious"

Los Angeles, California - Maggie Baird, the mom of superstar music duo Billie Eilish and Finneas, has hit back at the claims that her kids are "nepo babies."

Maggie Baird (l.), the mom of superstar music duo Billie Eilish (r.)and Finneas, has hit back at the claims that her kids are "nepo babies." © IMAGO / Depositphotos

On Thursday, Maggie graced the cover of Glamour along with some fellow A-list mamas, including Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefy, Travis and Jason Kelce's mom Donna, and Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles.

During the interview, Maggie revealed that she found the internet discourse around her Billie and Finneas being "nepo babies" – a popular slang term for the children of celebs who have benefited from nepotism in the industry – to be "hilarious."

"Because that came out, and it was like, 'Oh, Billie is a nepo baby.' And I'm like, 'Did you know that I got that episode of Friends because I was about to lose my health insurance?'"

"My husband and I are working-class actors," she continued. "We eked out a meager living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome. But the industry is primarily people like us or even people not even like us who couldn't even do that.

"So when all of this happened to our kids, we'd never been on that side of it."

Maggie's brief stint in Friends led some fans on social media to put the label on Billie and her brother, but as their mom explained, the notion is largely a misunderstanding of the industry.