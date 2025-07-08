Megan Thee Stallion heading to court over shocking workplace allegations

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is headed back to court after a federal judge allowed a lawsuit from a former cameraman to move forward.

Megan Thee Stallion is facing more legal heat as a judge rules her former cameraman's shocking lawsuit can proceed. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Emilio Garcia, who worked as a cameraman on Megan's 2022 tour, filed the lawsuit claiming he experienced discrimination and retaliation after an incident in Ibiza, Spain.

The ex-employee, who is gay, says he was stuck in a vehicle while Megan engaged in a sexual encounter with another woman.

He argues this created an uncomfortable and hostile work environment, particularly because he felt targeted due to his sexual orientation, per Billboard.

On July 2, Judge Gregory Woods decided Garcia's claims were worth investigating further.

The judge noted that Garcia's argument - that Megan might have acted differently if he were straight - was reasonable enough to let the case continue.

As the judge put it, Garcia is asking the court to consider whether Megan "would not have engaged in group sex with other women in front of a heterosexual male."