Megan Thee Stallion heading to court over shocking workplace allegations
Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is headed back to court after a federal judge allowed a lawsuit from a former cameraman to move forward.
Emilio Garcia, who worked as a cameraman on Megan's 2022 tour, filed the lawsuit claiming he experienced discrimination and retaliation after an incident in Ibiza, Spain.
The ex-employee, who is gay, says he was stuck in a vehicle while Megan engaged in a sexual encounter with another woman.
He argues this created an uncomfortable and hostile work environment, particularly because he felt targeted due to his sexual orientation, per Billboard.
On July 2, Judge Gregory Woods decided Garcia's claims were worth investigating further.
The judge noted that Garcia's argument - that Megan might have acted differently if he were straight - was reasonable enough to let the case continue.
As the judge put it, Garcia is asking the court to consider whether Megan "would not have engaged in group sex with other women in front of a heterosexual male."
Emilio Garcia says he faced retaliation after complaining about tour incident
Garcia also claims that after he complained about the incident, his work life took a turn for the worse.
He says his hours were cut, his pay was cut, and he was eventually fired and blacklisted from getting other jobs in the entertainment industry.
Judge Woods found these retaliation claims credible too, saying the facts raise a "reasonable inference" of illegal retaliation.
The judge didn't buy everything Garcia was claiming, though.
Several other parts of his lawsuit - including harassment claims under California law and unpaid overtime allegations - were thrown out, for now.
Garcia's lawyer, Ron Zambrano, seems confident despite the mixed ruling. He told Billboard they've gathered plenty of evidence through depositions and believe they have a strong case moving forward.
So far, neither Megan nor Roc Nation has publicly commented on the court's decision. In earlier legal filings, they branded Garcia a "con artist" and denied anything inappropriate happened.
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP