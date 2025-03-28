Chris Hemsworth reveals why he regrets selfie with Billie Eilish at Oscars!

Los Angeles, California - Chris Hemsworth did something many fans dream of at the 2024 Oscars – he nabbed a selfie with pop star Billie Eilish . But according to the Marvel actor, he now regrets the move!

Chris Hemsworth revealed why he has some regrets about a selfie he took at the 2024 Academy Awards! © JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

The 41-year-old Thor star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where he spilled why he wishes he hadn't snapped the picture with Billie.

"I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars, and I remember thinking, 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it,'" Chris said.

He shared that he knew his kids would love the photo, so he opted to do it anyway.

"And then the moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now like a fan," he said.

"We will never be friends, never be best friends," Chris added, smiling.

The two haven't joined forces on any projects together so far, but he explained the 23-year-old musician was a "same industry-kind of colleague" that he'd cross paths with at certain events.