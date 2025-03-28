Chris Hemsworth reveals why he regrets selfie with Billie Eilish at Oscars!
Los Angeles, California - Chris Hemsworth did something many fans dream of at the 2024 Oscars – he nabbed a selfie with pop star Billie Eilish. But according to the Marvel actor, he now regrets the move!
The 41-year-old Thor star appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where he spilled why he wishes he hadn't snapped the picture with Billie.
"I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars, and I remember thinking, 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it,'" Chris said.
He shared that he knew his kids would love the photo, so he opted to do it anyway.
"And then the moment I took it, I was like 'I went from work colleague to now like a fan," he said.
"We will never be friends, never be best friends," Chris added, smiling.
The two haven't joined forces on any projects together so far, but he explained the 23-year-old musician was a "same industry-kind of colleague" that he'd cross paths with at certain events.
While Billie has begun a small foray into acting, she's best known for her music career, and her prowess in writing and performing songs for movies has already led her to two Academy Award wins for Best Original Song!
Cover photo: Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP & FRAZER HARRISONGETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP