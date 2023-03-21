Chris Hemsworth celebrates twin sons' birthday with sweet family shenanigans

Byron Bay, Australia - Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, with some sweet family shenanigans.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky celebrate their twin sons' birthday with a chocolatey surprise. © Instagram/Screenshot/chrishemsworth

"Happy 9th birthday to my two little men!" the Thor: Love and Thunder star (39) captioned the picture shared on Monday.

"Only one way to eat cake in this house and that's to have mum slam your head into it face first!!" he wrote.

The image shows Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky (46) and their daughter India Rose (10) pressing the face of one twin into a chocolate birthday cake.

"'Hey mum I don't like chocolate cake I prefer vanilla,'" the actor joked. "'Oh really son, what about now?'"

The other brother laughs and seems to suspect it may be his turn next.

Hemsworth, wearing a tank top, baseball cap, and shorts, looks on with a smile as his family gets messy.