Does Billie Eilish have a new boyfriend?

Los Angeles, California - Does Billie Eilish have a new man in her life after her split from Jesse Rutherford?

Reports claimed that Billie Eilish (r.) has been dating tattoo artist David Enth, but the singer was quick to dispute the viral allegations. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@davidenth & IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to the US Sun, the 21-year-old singer has been on multiple dates with celebrity tattoo artist David Enth.



A source close to Billie claimed, "Their romance is super low-key but they've been on quite a few dates. He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They've really hit it off."

Fans were buzzing all over social media about the supposed couple, with one writing, "Couple OF THE YEAR."



An inside source close to Billie also told the outlet that "David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos – her ex looked like an older version of him."



However, the Ocean Eyes singer was quick to clarify her relationship status with a pointed message shared to Instagram on Thursday.

