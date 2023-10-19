Does Billie Eilish have a new boyfriend?
Los Angeles, California - Does Billie Eilish have a new man in her life after her split from Jesse Rutherford?
According to the US Sun, the 21-year-old singer has been on multiple dates with celebrity tattoo artist David Enth.
A source close to Billie claimed, "Their romance is super low-key but they've been on quite a few dates. He is used to tattooing celebrities and he came highly recommended. They've really hit it off."
Fans were buzzing all over social media about the supposed couple, with one writing, "Couple OF THE YEAR."
An inside source close to Billie also told the outlet that "David is very much her type because she likes a bad boy with face tattoos – her ex looked like an older version of him."
However, the Ocean Eyes singer was quick to clarify her relationship status with a pointed message shared to Instagram on Thursday.
Billie Eilish confirms she's single after dating rumors go viral
"im so dead literally couldn't be more single right now LMFAO what the hell is all this," she wrote over a black screen, confirming that the rumors were just that.
Billie has been publicly single since she broke up with ex-boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in May of this year after less than a year of dating.
The Grammy winner later confirmed there were no hard feelings between the pair, calling him her "homie forever."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@davidenth & IMAGO / NurPhoto