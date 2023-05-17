Billie Eilish and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford have called it quits!

Los Angeles, California - After less than a year of dating, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up.

Billie Eilish (l) has split from her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, after less than a year of dating. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

Page Six broke the news of the split on Wednesday, with the 21-year-old's rep confirming the surprising breakup.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," the rep said.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in October 2022 before making their red carpet debut as a couple a month later.

Most recently, Rutherford supported the Happier Than Ever artist at Coachella, where she gave a surprise performance during Labrinth's set.

Eilish's rep also denied that there was any cheating involved in the split after rumors circulated online about the Ocean Eyes singer getting cozy with actor Ava Capri at a Met Gala afterparty.

While Eilish repeatedly gushed over the 31-year-old musician during the relationship, the pair's 10-year age gap raised concern among fans.