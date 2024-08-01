Is Billie Eilish collaborating with Charli XCX for a Brat remix?

Los Angeles, California - Charli XCX has fans buzzing that Billie Eilish is ready to join her Brat summer on a remix of the deluxe track Guess!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old British singer dropped a major tease for the mystery feature with a peek at the album cover.

"Guess ?" Charli captioned the photo.

The snap featured what appears to be Charli on the left bearing a white lacy lingerie set and "lower back tattoo" inked on her – you guessed it – lower back, in a nod to the chorus of Guess.

On the right-hand side, the mystery collaborator is seen in an oversized tee and baggy pants over several pairs of boxers.

While the sense of style is clearly reminiscent of Billie's, it was the secret figure's rings that had fans the most confident that it was indeed her.

Eagle-eyed stans pointed to a recent IG photo from Billie, which saw her donning the same rings from the album cover.

Guess will mark the second remix of Charli's Brat era following the fan-favorite Girl, so confusing revamp that famously saw her and Lorde "work it out on the remix."