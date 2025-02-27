Blake Lively mourns co-star Michelle Trachtenberg after shocking death

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively has penned a touching tribute to her Gossip Girl co-star Michelle Trachtenberg after the actor 's sudden passing.

On Wednesday evening, the A Simple Favor star honored Trachtenberg on her Instagram Stories with an image of the two on the set of the CW drama as their respective characters, Serena van der Woodsen and Georgina Sparks.

Lively wrote, "This was the first day I met Michelle. She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%."

The mom of two shared that the late star "laughed the fullest at someone's joke" and "was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes."

Lively added, "She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself."