Blake Lively suffers loss in Justin Baldoni case over suit against alleged "hired gun"
New York, New York - Blake Lively's claims against Jed Wallace – whom she accused of aiding her co-star, Justin Baldoni – has been dismissed... again!
The Gossip Girl alum's suit against the Texas-based social media guru was dismissed by US District Court Judge Lewis Liman for a second time on Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.
Lively had accused Wallace of conspiring with Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team to create a retalitory smear campaign against her.
Liman first tossed the suit in July, but he allowed the Green Lantern star to provide additional facts that could allow the Street Relations founder to be sued in New York.
Since Lively's attorney failed to do so, the judge ruled in favor of the defendant – though Lively's rep noted, "The Court ruled that Ms. Lively's claims can and should be brought in a different court."
They added, "Ms. Lively is evaluating her many options for doing so, and looks forward to trial on all of her claims against Baldoni, Heath, Nathan and the rest of the Wayfarer defendants in March in New York."
Will Blake Lively sue Jed Wallace again?
Wallace is, in turn, suing the 38-year-old for defamation in Texas.
Lively's subpoena against another media personality, Perez Hilton, is also in jeopardy at the moment, as the blogger is fighting her motion in Nevada courthouse.
Lively and Hilton have traded blows over the subpoena, but the journalist prematurely declared his court hearing in September a "win."
