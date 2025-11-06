Blake Lively suffers loss in Justin Baldoni case over suit against alleged "hired gun"

New York, New York - Blake Lively's claims against Jed Wallace – whom she accused of aiding her co- star , Justin Baldoni – has been dismissed... again!

Blake Lively's (r.) suit against Jed Wallace has been tossed for the second time as her heated legal war with Justin Baldoni (l.) continues. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & ZUMA Press Wire

The Gossip Girl alum's suit against the Texas-based social media guru was dismissed by US District Court Judge Lewis Liman for a second time on Wednesday, Variety has confirmed.

Lively had accused Wallace of conspiring with Baldoni and his Wayfarer Studios team to create a retalitory smear campaign against her.

Liman first tossed the suit in July, but he allowed the Green Lantern star to provide additional facts that could allow the Street Relations founder to be sued in New York.

Since Lively's attorney failed to do so, the judge ruled in favor of the defendant – though Lively's rep noted, "The Court ruled that Ms. Lively's claims can and should be brought in a different court."

They added, "Ms. Lively is evaluating her many options for doing so, and looks forward to trial on all of her claims against Baldoni, Heath, Nathan and the rest of the Wayfarer defendants in March in New York."