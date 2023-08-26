Bob Barker, longtime host of The Price is Right, has passed away
The former The Price is Right host Barker died peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday morning in LA, his rep told TMZ.
For 35 years, Barker invited studio audience guests to "Come on down!" for a chance to win items ranging from automobiles to vacation packages.
Prior to moving to CBS's The Price is Right, Barker spent nearly 20 years hosting the game show Truth or Consequences.
He wrote of both experiences in his 2009 memoir Priceless Memories. Barker returned to The Price is Right to host an April Fool's Day segment in 2015, then passed the reins back to comedian Drew Carey, who began hosting when his predecessor retired in June 2007.
Barker had several health scares throughout his long life. They included a partially blocked left carotid artery, a stroke, prostate surgery, and skin cancer, according to Distractify. He also required stitches after a 2015 fall outside his home.
Bob Barker hosted The Price is Right for over 30 years
Readers rated Barker TV's second greatest game show host in a 2023 poll, where he trailed only former Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Other polls reversed the order. Trebek lost his battle with cancer in 2020.
Barker announced his exit from The Price is Right in good humor in 2016 while correctly predicting he still had several good years in him.
"I will be 83 years old on December 12," he told viewers, "And I've decided to retire while I'm still young."
Cover photo: MARK DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP