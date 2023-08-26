Bob Barker, longtime host of The Price is Right, has passed away

New York, New York - Longtime game show host Bob Barker has died. The star was 99.

The Price is Right host Bob Barker passed away at 99 years old on Saturday. © MARK DAVIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The former The Price is Right host Barker died peacefully at home of natural causes on Saturday morning in LA, his rep told TMZ.



For 35 years, Barker invited studio audience guests to "Come on down!" for a chance to win items ranging from automobiles to vacation packages.

Prior to moving to CBS's The Price is Right, Barker spent nearly 20 years hosting the game show Truth or Consequences.



He wrote of both experiences in his 2009 memoir Priceless Memories. Barker returned to The Price is Right to host an April Fool's Day segment in 2015, then passed the reins back to comedian Drew Carey, who began hosting when his predecessor retired in June 2007.

Barker had several health scares throughout his long life. They included a partially blocked left carotid artery, a stroke, prostate surgery, and skin cancer, according to Distractify. He also required stitches after a 2015 fall outside his home.

