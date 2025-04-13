Singer d4vd face plants after attempted backflip during Coachella set!

Indio, California - Singer dv4d was hoping to impress his audience at the 2025 Coachella music festival with a quick stunt, but unfortunately, the efforts backfired!

An attempted backflip ended in a painful fall for singer d4vd at Coachella. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@d4vd

On Saturday, singer-songwriter – born David Anthony Burke – performed on one of the stages during the California festival's first weekend.

In a video posted by the artist on X, the 20-year-old can be seen full of adrenaline during his performance.

Perhaps overly motivated, dv4d wanted to get the crowd going with an impressive backflip, but as footage of the moment has made clear, he made a bit of a miscalculation!

d4vd ran with quick steps towards a slight elevation on the stage to start his stunt, but suddenly, he slipped and landed face-first on the floor.

The thud was clearly audible in the video, as was the crowd, which was obviously startled by his failed stunt.

But d4vd thankfully emerged uninjured, and he was able to take the mishap in stride, laughing it off and continuing his performance.