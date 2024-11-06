Brad Pitt's surprising reaction to fan's unexpected kiss is revealed!

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt got some lovin ' from a fan, and here's how he reacted to the shocking moment!

Brad Pitt gave a surprising response to a fan kissing him on the cheek during the filming of his new movie, F1. © LEXIE HARRISON-CRIPPS / AFP

Last month, the 60-year-old Oscar winner got smooched on by a super fan while filming scenes for his upcoming movie, F1.

The clip was recently uploaded by an X user who branded the interaction "disgusting" and wrote, "This is absolutely disrespectful. First, you're invading his personal space and HE'S HUMAN, second, you don't have his permission you didn't even ask about it."

While followers are still arguing over the controversial moment of affection, Brad has reportedly had a different response to the fan encounter.

An insider dished to the Daily Mail on Tuesday that the Troy star is "so relaxed and is never negative over positive fan interactions."

The source added, "While it may have caught him off guard, at the end of the day, he is appreciative of his diehard adoring fans. He didn't feel threatened and didn't have an issue with the exchange."